Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.71 - 9.99
Mkt Cap
25.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
6.59
EPS
0.2
Shares
2.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
TEB Bancorp Inc through its subsidiary is involved in banking services. Its business consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multifamily residential real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, consumer loans, construction, land and development loans, and commercial and industrial loans.


TEB Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TEB Bancorp (TBBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TEB Bancorp (OTCPK: TBBA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TEB Bancorp's (TBBA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TEB Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for TEB Bancorp (TBBA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TEB Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for TEB Bancorp (TBBA)?

A

The stock price for TEB Bancorp (OTCPK: TBBA) is $9.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:40:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TEB Bancorp (TBBA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TEB Bancorp.

Q

When is TEB Bancorp (OTCPK:TBBA) reporting earnings?

A

TEB Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TEB Bancorp (TBBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TEB Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does TEB Bancorp (TBBA) operate in?

A

TEB Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.