QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.27 - 13.06
Mkt Cap
967.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
18.08
EPS
-0.44
Shares
90.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS constructs, manages and operates terminal buildings and airports. The company organises itself into five segments: Terminal operations, Catering operations, Duty free operations, Ground handling and bus operations, and Other operations. Terminal operations, which contribute approximately half the company's revenue and the majority of profit, operates terminal buildings and car parks. Ground handling and bus operations and duty free operations are the next most significant segments. The company is headquartered in Turkey and derives the majority of revenue domestically.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TAV Havalimanlari Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TAV Havalimanlari (TAVHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TAV Havalimanlari (OTCPK: TAVHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TAV Havalimanlari's (TAVHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TAV Havalimanlari.

Q

What is the target price for TAV Havalimanlari (TAVHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TAV Havalimanlari

Q

Current Stock Price for TAV Havalimanlari (TAVHY)?

A

The stock price for TAV Havalimanlari (OTCPK: TAVHY) is $10.65 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 14:31:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TAV Havalimanlari (TAVHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 22, 2012.

Q

When is TAV Havalimanlari (OTCPK:TAVHY) reporting earnings?

A

TAV Havalimanlari does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TAV Havalimanlari (TAVHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TAV Havalimanlari.

Q

What sector and industry does TAV Havalimanlari (TAVHY) operate in?

A

TAV Havalimanlari is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.