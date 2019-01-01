TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS constructs, manages and operates terminal buildings and airports. The company organises itself into five segments: Terminal operations, Catering operations, Duty free operations, Ground handling and bus operations, and Other operations. Terminal operations, which contribute approximately half the company's revenue and the majority of profit, operates terminal buildings and car parks. Ground handling and bus operations and duty free operations are the next most significant segments. The company is headquartered in Turkey and derives the majority of revenue domestically.