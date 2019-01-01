QQQ
Tate & Lyle PLC is engaged in providing ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries. The company's reportable segments include Food and Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. It generates maximum revenue from the Primary Product segment which includes Bulk sweeteners, Industrial starches, Acidulants, and Animal nutrition. Its geographical segments include North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Rest of the world.

Tate & Lyle Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tate & Lyle (TATYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCQX: TATYY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tate & Lyle's (TATYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tate & Lyle.

Q

What is the target price for Tate & Lyle (TATYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tate & Lyle

Q

Current Stock Price for Tate & Lyle (TATYY)?

A

The stock price for Tate & Lyle (OTCQX: TATYY) is $39.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:51:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tate & Lyle (TATYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2013 to stockholders of record on November 28, 2012.

Q

When is Tate & Lyle (OTCQX:TATYY) reporting earnings?

A

Tate & Lyle does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tate & Lyle (TATYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tate & Lyle.

Q

What sector and industry does Tate & Lyle (TATYY) operate in?

A

Tate & Lyle is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.