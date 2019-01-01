Tate & Lyle PLC is engaged in providing ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries. The company's reportable segments include Food and Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. It generates maximum revenue from the Primary Product segment which includes Bulk sweeteners, Industrial starches, Acidulants, and Animal nutrition. Its geographical segments include North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and Rest of the world.