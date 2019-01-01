QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
TransAKT Ltd is a United States-based company engaged in the supply of indoor agricultural equipment to commercial producers of fruits and vegetables. Its product line includes commercial production and home growing system. The company's products are focused on enclosed greenhouses which rely on artificially controlled ambient conditions as temperature, humidity, nutrition, and lighting.

Analyst Ratings

TransAKT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TransAKT (TAKD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TransAKT (OTCPK: TAKD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are TransAKT's (TAKD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TransAKT.

Q

What is the target price for TransAKT (TAKD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TransAKT

Q

Current Stock Price for TransAKT (TAKD)?

A

The stock price for TransAKT (OTCPK: TAKD) is $0.027 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:15:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TransAKT (TAKD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TransAKT.

Q

When is TransAKT (OTCPK:TAKD) reporting earnings?

A

TransAKT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TransAKT (TAKD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TransAKT.

Q

What sector and industry does TransAKT (TAKD) operate in?

A

TransAKT is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.