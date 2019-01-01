Salzgitter AG is a German-based company that operates through five divisions. Its Strip Steel business unit manufactures, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions. The Plate/Section Steel business unit combines three producers of steel products that primarily serve customers in the project-oriented construction and infrastructure sectors. The Mannesmann business unit offers its customers a wide range of seamless and welded steel tubes. The Trading business unit operates the European sales network and global trading companies and sales offices under Salzgitter. The Technology business unit manufactures specialist machineries. Europe and America account for majority of the company's sales.