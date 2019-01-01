QQQ
Salzgitter AG is a German-based company that operates through five divisions. Its Strip Steel business unit manufactures, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions. The Plate/Section Steel business unit combines three producers of steel products that primarily serve customers in the project-oriented construction and infrastructure sectors. The Mannesmann business unit offers its customers a wide range of seamless and welded steel tubes. The Trading business unit operates the European sales network and global trading companies and sales offices under Salzgitter. The Technology business unit manufactures specialist machineries. Europe and America account for majority of the company's sales.

Salzgitter Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Salzgitter (SZGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Salzgitter (OTCPK: SZGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Salzgitter's (SZGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Salzgitter.

Q

What is the target price for Salzgitter (SZGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Salzgitter

Q

Current Stock Price for Salzgitter (SZGPF)?

A

The stock price for Salzgitter (OTCPK: SZGPF) is $36.5 last updated Fri Oct 29 2021 19:53:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Salzgitter (SZGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Salzgitter.

Q

When is Salzgitter (OTCPK:SZGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Salzgitter does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Salzgitter (SZGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Salzgitter.

Q

What sector and industry does Salzgitter (SZGPF) operate in?

A

Salzgitter is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.