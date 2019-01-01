QQQ
Seazen Group Ltd is an investment holding company that develops and sells properties in the People's Republic of China. The company is headquartered in China and earns all revenue domestically. The company focuses on the development and sale of residential properties and mixed-use developments. In addition, the company has a property management arm and provides other property-related services such as design consulting, department-store management, apartment leasing, information technology, market research, hotel management, and conference administration services.

Seazen Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seazen Group (SZENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seazen Group (OTCPK: SZENF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Seazen Group's (SZENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seazen Group.

Q

What is the target price for Seazen Group (SZENF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seazen Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Seazen Group (SZENF)?

A

The stock price for Seazen Group (OTCPK: SZENF) is $0.7 last updated Tue Nov 23 2021 15:55:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seazen Group (SZENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seazen Group.

Q

When is Seazen Group (OTCPK:SZENF) reporting earnings?

A

Seazen Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seazen Group (SZENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seazen Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Seazen Group (SZENF) operate in?

A

Seazen Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.