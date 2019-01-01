Seazen Group Ltd is an investment holding company that develops and sells properties in the People's Republic of China. The company is headquartered in China and earns all revenue domestically. The company focuses on the development and sale of residential properties and mixed-use developments. In addition, the company has a property management arm and provides other property-related services such as design consulting, department-store management, apartment leasing, information technology, market research, hotel management, and conference administration services.