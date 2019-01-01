QQQ
Scor is a reinsurance company that covers reinsurance markets worldwide. It writes nonlife and life reinsurance, and is larger in life reinsurance, unlike most of its peers.

SCOR Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SCOR (SZCRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SCOR (OTCPK: SZCRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SCOR's (SZCRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SCOR.

Q

What is the target price for SCOR (SZCRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SCOR

Q

Current Stock Price for SCOR (SZCRF)?

A

The stock price for SCOR (OTCPK: SZCRF) is $33.85 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 16:07:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SCOR (SZCRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SCOR.

Q

When is SCOR (OTCPK:SZCRF) reporting earnings?

A

SCOR does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SCOR (SZCRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SCOR.

Q

What sector and industry does SCOR (SZCRF) operate in?

A

SCOR is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.