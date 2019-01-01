QQQ
Sylogist Ltd is a software company that provides Enterprise Resource Planning solutions, including fund accounting, grant management, and payroll to public service organizations. The only segment is Public Sector. Its solutions include Serenic Navigator for K-12 Education, Serenic Navigator for Nonprofit Organizations, NaviPayroll, NaviTrak, NaviView, NaviNet, NaviBridge, and others. It receives maximum revenue in the form of subscription maintenance. Geographically, the company offers its services to the United States of America, Canada, and the United Kingdom region. The majority of the revenue comes from the United States of America.

Sylogist Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sylogist (SYZLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sylogist (OTCPK: SYZLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sylogist's (SYZLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sylogist.

Q

What is the target price for Sylogist (SYZLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sylogist

Q

Current Stock Price for Sylogist (SYZLF)?

A

The stock price for Sylogist (OTCPK: SYZLF) is $7.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:26:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sylogist (SYZLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sylogist.

Q

When is Sylogist (OTCPK:SYZLF) reporting earnings?

A

Sylogist does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sylogist (SYZLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sylogist.

Q

What sector and industry does Sylogist (SYZLF) operate in?

A

Sylogist is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.