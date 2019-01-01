QQQ
Synthomer PLC is a specialty chemicals company. It supplies a variety of chemicals including latex & adhesives, which are used in a wide range of markets such as construction, coatings, textiles, paper, and healthcare. The company's products include styrene-butadiene rubber, which is used to make coated paper, packaging, bindings for carpet, foam mattresses, pillows, & shoes; and nitrile butadiene latex used to make medical gloves and catheters, among others. The company organizes itself into four segments: performance elastomers, functional solutions, industrial specialties, and acrylate monomers. A vast majority of the company's revenue is generated by the performance elastomers & functional solutions segments combined, and roughly half of the company's revenue is earned in Europe.

Synthomer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Synthomer (SYYYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Synthomer (OTCPK: SYYYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Synthomer's (SYYYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Synthomer.

Q

What is the target price for Synthomer (SYYYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Synthomer

Q

Current Stock Price for Synthomer (SYYYF)?

A

The stock price for Synthomer (OTCPK: SYYYF) is $6.24 last updated Fri Oct 08 2021 17:05:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Synthomer (SYYYF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 6, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Synthomer (OTCPK:SYYYF) reporting earnings?

A

Synthomer does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Synthomer (SYYYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Synthomer.

Q

What sector and industry does Synthomer (SYYYF) operate in?

A

Synthomer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.