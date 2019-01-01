QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
17.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
174.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sky Network Television is the only satellite pay-TV provider in New Zealand, and distributes local and overseas content to its customers through a digital satellite network. It generates subscription and content revenue from these customers. This business is augmented by a free-to-air television channel (Prime) and defensive forays into other distribution channels such as online video-on-demand and online access to live sports.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sky Network Television Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sky Network Television (SYKWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sky Network Television (OTCGM: SYKWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sky Network Television's (SYKWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sky Network Television.

Q

What is the target price for Sky Network Television (SYKWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sky Network Television

Q

Current Stock Price for Sky Network Television (SYKWF)?

A

The stock price for Sky Network Television (OTCGM: SYKWF) is $0.1 last updated Thu Jun 17 2021 15:24:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sky Network Television (SYKWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sky Network Television.

Q

When is Sky Network Television (OTCGM:SYKWF) reporting earnings?

A

Sky Network Television does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sky Network Television (SYKWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sky Network Television.

Q

What sector and industry does Sky Network Television (SYKWF) operate in?

A

Sky Network Television is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.