QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/67.8K
Div / Yield
0.29/1.01%
52 Wk
28.18 - 37.54
Mkt Cap
16.3B
Payout Ratio
40.14
Open
-
P/E
42.52
EPS
0
Shares
559.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Symrise is a global supplier of ingredients for fragrances and flavourings across the food, beverage, household products, and pharmaceutical industries. With 12% market share, it is the world's fourth-largest supplier of fragrances and flavourings. The company was created after a 2003 merger of two companies that originated in 1874 and 1919. With 9,000 employees, Symrise produces 30,000 products sourced from 10,000 mostly natural raw materials such as vanilla, citrus, blossoms, and plant or animal materials, for more than 6,000 customers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Symrise Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Symrise (SYIEY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Symrise (OTCPK: SYIEY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Symrise's (SYIEY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Symrise.

Q

What is the target price for Symrise (SYIEY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Symrise

Q

Current Stock Price for Symrise (SYIEY)?

A

The stock price for Symrise (OTCPK: SYIEY) is $29.142 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:53:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Symrise (SYIEY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 11, 2012.

Q

When is Symrise (OTCPK:SYIEY) reporting earnings?

A

Symrise does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Symrise (SYIEY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Symrise.

Q

What sector and industry does Symrise (SYIEY) operate in?

A

Symrise is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.