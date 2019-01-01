QQQ
Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd is engaged in acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets. The company entered into a mineral property earn-in agreement with New Discovery Mines. The projects of the company includes Mon Gold Property and Hangstone Property.

Sixty North Gold Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sixty North Gold Mining (OTCPK: SXNTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sixty North Gold Mining's (SXNTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sixty North Gold Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sixty North Gold Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF)?

A

The stock price for Sixty North Gold Mining (OTCPK: SXNTF) is $0.0424 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:42:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sixty North Gold Mining.

Q

When is Sixty North Gold Mining (OTCPK:SXNTF) reporting earnings?

A

Sixty North Gold Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sixty North Gold Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Sixty North Gold Mining (SXNTF) operate in?

A

Sixty North Gold Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.