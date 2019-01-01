QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
16.43/0.21%
52 Wk
5180.2 - 8458.83
Mkt Cap
780M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.02
EPS
-20751
Shares
100K
Outstanding
Schweizerische Nationalbank is a special-statute joint-stock company. The bank conducts the country's monetary policy as an independent central bank. It provides banking services to the confederation. Its primary goal is to ensure price stability while taking due account of economic developments. In addition, the bank engages in money market operations, asset management, economic affairs, international monetary cooperation and statistics, and risk management.

SNB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SNB (SWZNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SNB (OTCPK: SWZNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SNB's (SWZNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SNB.

Q

What is the target price for SNB (SWZNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SNB

Q

Current Stock Price for SNB (SWZNF)?

A

The stock price for SNB (OTCPK: SWZNF) is $7800 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:09:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SNB (SWZNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SNB.

Q

When is SNB (OTCPK:SWZNF) reporting earnings?

A

SNB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SNB (SWZNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SNB.

Q

What sector and industry does SNB (SWZNF) operate in?

A

SNB is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.