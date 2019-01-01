QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
U-Swirl Inc is engaged in the restaurant business. The company offers U-Swirl Frozen Yogurt concept, which offers guests a choice of frozen yogurt by providing an assortment of non-fat and low-fat flavors, including tart, traditional and no-sugar-added (NSA) options and various toppings, including seasonal fresh fruit, sauces, candy, and granola. cafes. The company's U-Swirl-n-Go Store franchises are limited-product stores within non-traditional locations, such as convenience stores, airports, hotels, and other mass gathering areas.

U-Swirl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy U-Swirl (SWRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of U-Swirl (OTCEM: SWRL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are U-Swirl's (SWRL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for U-Swirl.

Q

What is the target price for U-Swirl (SWRL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for U-Swirl

Q

Current Stock Price for U-Swirl (SWRL)?

A

The stock price for U-Swirl (OTCEM: SWRL) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 19:15:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does U-Swirl (SWRL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for U-Swirl.

Q

When is U-Swirl (OTCEM:SWRL) reporting earnings?

A

U-Swirl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is U-Swirl (SWRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for U-Swirl.

Q

What sector and industry does U-Swirl (SWRL) operate in?

A

U-Swirl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.