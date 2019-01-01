U-Swirl Inc is engaged in the restaurant business. The company offers U-Swirl Frozen Yogurt concept, which offers guests a choice of frozen yogurt by providing an assortment of non-fat and low-fat flavors, including tart, traditional and no-sugar-added (NSA) options and various toppings, including seasonal fresh fruit, sauces, candy, and granola. cafes. The company's U-Swirl-n-Go Store franchises are limited-product stores within non-traditional locations, such as convenience stores, airports, hotels, and other mass gathering areas.