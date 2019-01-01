QQQ
SoftwareONE Holding AG is a Switzerland based company engaged in providing cloud technology solutions. It offers PyraCloud which is a single platform to transact software licenses and cloud subscriptions, view entire on-premises and cloud software estate. The solutions offered by the company include Cloud Spend Management, Software License Management, and Digital Supply Chain, Managed Backup, Managed Cloud, Managed Security Services and Publisher Advisory Services among others.

SoftwareONE Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SoftwareONE Holding (SWONF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SoftwareONE Holding (OTCPK: SWONF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SoftwareONE Holding's (SWONF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SoftwareONE Holding.

Q

What is the target price for SoftwareONE Holding (SWONF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SoftwareONE Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for SoftwareONE Holding (SWONF)?

A

The stock price for SoftwareONE Holding (OTCPK: SWONF) is $17.84 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:40:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SoftwareONE Holding (SWONF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SoftwareONE Holding.

Q

When is SoftwareONE Holding (OTCPK:SWONF) reporting earnings?

A

SoftwareONE Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SoftwareONE Holding (SWONF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SoftwareONE Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does SoftwareONE Holding (SWONF) operate in?

A

SoftwareONE Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.