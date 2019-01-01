QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Swatch Group's biggest brands are Omega (number-two Swiss watch brand by sales after Rolex), Longines (the largest premium watch brand and number four by sales globally), Breguet, Tissot (the leader in midrange Swiss watches), and Swatch. Swatch group employs over 32,000 people, half of them in Switzerland. We estimate that Swatch Group makes about 28% of its sales from Omega, 18% from ultraluxury brands, 20% from Longines, 12% from Tissot, and 4% from Swatch. We estimate Omega and Longines to be the group's most profitable brands.

Swatch Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Swatch Group (SWGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Swatch Group (OTCPK: SWGNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Swatch Group's (SWGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Swatch Group.

Q

What is the target price for Swatch Group (SWGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Swatch Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Swatch Group (SWGNF)?

A

The stock price for Swatch Group (OTCPK: SWGNF) is $56.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:10:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Swatch Group (SWGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Swatch Group.

Q

When is Swatch Group (OTCPK:SWGNF) reporting earnings?

A

Swatch Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Swatch Group (SWGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Swatch Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Swatch Group (SWGNF) operate in?

A

Swatch Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.