Swatch Group's biggest brands are Omega (number-two Swiss watch brand by sales after Rolex), Longines (the largest premium watch brand and number four by sales globally), Breguet, Tissot (the leader in midrange Swiss watches), and Swatch. Swatch group employs over 32,000 people, half of them in Switzerland. We estimate that Swatch Group makes about 28% of its sales from Omega, 18% from ultraluxury brands, 20% from Longines, 12% from Tissot, and 4% from Swatch. We estimate Omega and Longines to be the group's most profitable brands.