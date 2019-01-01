Service Team Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and repairing of truck bodies. The business activity of the group is functioned through the Trading Leasing division. The Trade Leasing division is involved in the manufacture and repair of truck bodies. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis consisting of an engine, drive train, a frame with wheels, and in some cases, a cab. In addition, it also installs various types of cooling systems in the trucks. Geographically operations are functioned through the region of the United States and it derives revenue through the sale of trucks.