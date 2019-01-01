QQQ
Service Team Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and repairing of truck bodies. The business activity of the group is functioned through the Trading Leasing division. The Trade Leasing division is involved in the manufacture and repair of truck bodies. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis consisting of an engine, drive train, a frame with wheels, and in some cases, a cab. In addition, it also installs various types of cooling systems in the trucks. Geographically operations are functioned through the region of the United States and it derives revenue through the sale of trucks.

Service Team Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Service Team (SVTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Service Team (OTCEM: SVTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Service Team's (SVTE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Service Team.

Q

What is the target price for Service Team (SVTE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Service Team

Q

Current Stock Price for Service Team (SVTE)?

A

The stock price for Service Team (OTCEM: SVTE) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Service Team (SVTE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Service Team.

Q

When is Service Team (OTCEM:SVTE) reporting earnings?

A

Service Team does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Service Team (SVTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Service Team.

Q

What sector and industry does Service Team (SVTE) operate in?

A

Service Team is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.