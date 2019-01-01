QQQ
Seven & i Holdings operates 7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience store chain, with nearly 72,000 stores globally. C-store operations, mainly in Japan and North America, represent 75% of group sales (54% of operating revenue) and nearly 85% of operating profits. 7-Eleven Japan (SEJ), the market leader in Japan's C-store industry, has acquired 45% value share and 38% share in store count. 7-Eleven Inc (SEI), the largest C-store chain in the U.S., made a USD 21 billion acquisition of Speedway in 2020. The deal will lift its total store count to about 13,700 stores. Other retail activities including superstores, department stores, and specialty retailers either earn low margins or are in red. The financial business, mainly ATM operations, is the other key profit contributor.

Seven & i Holdings Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seven & i Holdings Co (SVNDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seven & i Holdings Co (OTCPK: SVNDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seven & i Holdings Co's (SVNDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Seven & i Holdings Co.

Q

What is the target price for Seven & i Holdings Co (SVNDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Seven & i Holdings Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Seven & i Holdings Co (SVNDF)?

A

The stock price for Seven & i Holdings Co (OTCPK: SVNDF) is $50.89 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:37:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Seven & i Holdings Co (SVNDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seven & i Holdings Co.

Q

When is Seven & i Holdings Co (OTCPK:SVNDF) reporting earnings?

A

Seven & i Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Seven & i Holdings Co (SVNDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seven & i Holdings Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Seven & i Holdings Co (SVNDF) operate in?

A

Seven & i Holdings Co is in the sector and industry.