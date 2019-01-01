QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.12
Mkt Cap
3.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
35.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Silver Valley Metals Corp is an exploration-stage company that engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project, the Ranger-Page project in the prolific Silver Valley focuses on silver-zinc- lead mining.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Silver Valley Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Silver Valley Metals (SVMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Silver Valley Metals (OTCQB: SVMFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Silver Valley Metals's (SVMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Silver Valley Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Silver Valley Metals (SVMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Silver Valley Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Silver Valley Metals (SVMFF)?

A

The stock price for Silver Valley Metals (OTCQB: SVMFF) is $0.0953 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:32:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Silver Valley Metals (SVMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Silver Valley Metals.

Q

When is Silver Valley Metals (OTCQB:SVMFF) reporting earnings?

A

Silver Valley Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Silver Valley Metals (SVMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Silver Valley Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Silver Valley Metals (SVMFF) operate in?

A

Silver Valley Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.