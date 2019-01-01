QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/30.2K
Div / Yield
0.01/0.16%
52 Wk
3.43 - 5.89
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
378.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company's property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations. The Portable Storage segment involves delivering a portable storage unit to the customer. The Management Division involves revenues generated from the management of stores owned by third parties. It generates maximum revenue from the Self Storage segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

StorageVault Canada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy StorageVault Canada (SVAUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of StorageVault Canada (OTCPK: SVAUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are StorageVault Canada's (SVAUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for StorageVault Canada.

Q

What is the target price for StorageVault Canada (SVAUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for StorageVault Canada

Q

Current Stock Price for StorageVault Canada (SVAUF)?

A

The stock price for StorageVault Canada (OTCPK: SVAUF) is $5.3393 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:58:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does StorageVault Canada (SVAUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for StorageVault Canada.

Q

When is StorageVault Canada (OTCPK:SVAUF) reporting earnings?

A

StorageVault Canada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is StorageVault Canada (SVAUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for StorageVault Canada.

Q

What sector and industry does StorageVault Canada (SVAUF) operate in?

A

StorageVault Canada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.