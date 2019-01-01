QQQ
iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (ARCA: SUSA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF's (SUSA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)?

A

The stock price for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (ARCA: SUSA) is $92.78 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 13, 2021.

Q

When is iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (ARCA:SUSA) reporting earnings?

A

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) operate in?

A

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.