Suntec REIT is a commercial REIT that focuses on offices and, to a lesser extent, retail properties. In Singapore, its portfolio consists of Suntec City, which includes one of the largest convention centers and retail malls in Singapore, along with stakes in One Raffles Quay and MBFC Properties. In Australia, it owns an office tower in Sydney and one in Adelaide; a 50% stake in Southgate, a mixed office and retail complex in Melbourne; a 50% stake in Olderfleet, a prime office development in Melbourne; and an office building being developed in Sydney. In the United Kingdom, it has acquired a 50% stake in Nova Properties in London, which comprises two grade A offices with ancillary retail.