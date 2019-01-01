QQQ
Suntec REIT is a commercial REIT that focuses on offices and, to a lesser extent, retail properties. In Singapore, its portfolio consists of Suntec City, which includes one of the largest convention centers and retail malls in Singapore, along with stakes in One Raffles Quay and MBFC Properties. In Australia, it owns an office tower in Sydney and one in Adelaide; a 50% stake in Southgate, a mixed office and retail complex in Melbourne; a 50% stake in Olderfleet, a prime office development in Melbourne; and an office building being developed in Sydney. In the United Kingdom, it has acquired a 50% stake in Nova Properties in London, which comprises two grade A offices with ancillary retail.

Suntec REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Suntec REIT (SURVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Suntec REIT (OTC: SURVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Suntec REIT's (SURVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Suntec REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Suntec REIT (SURVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Suntec REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Suntec REIT (SURVF)?

A

The stock price for Suntec REIT (OTC: SURVF) is $1.1 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:46:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Suntec REIT (SURVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Suntec REIT.

Q

When is Suntec REIT (OTC:SURVF) reporting earnings?

A

Suntec REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Suntec REIT (SURVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Suntec REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Suntec REIT (SURVF) operate in?

A

Suntec REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.