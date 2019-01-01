Sun Art Retail is a leading hypermarket operator in China. As of 2019, the company had 486 hypermarket complexes under two banners: Auchan and RT-Mart, with a total gross floor area of 13.0 million square meters. According to Kantar, Sun Art Retail garnered 8.3% market share in the first quarter of 2020, ahead of China Resources Vanguard's 6.6%, Walmart's 4.8% and Yonghui's 4.8%.