There is no Press for this Ticker
Sun Art Retail is a leading hypermarket operator in China. As of 2019, the company had 486 hypermarket complexes under two banners: Auchan and RT-Mart, with a total gross floor area of 13.0 million square meters. According to Kantar, Sun Art Retail garnered 8.3% market share in the first quarter of 2020, ahead of China Resources Vanguard's 6.6%, Walmart's 4.8% and Yonghui's 4.8%.

Sun Art Retail Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sun Art Retail Group (SURRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sun Art Retail Group (OTCPK: SURRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sun Art Retail Group's (SURRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sun Art Retail Group.

Q

What is the target price for Sun Art Retail Group (SURRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sun Art Retail Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Sun Art Retail Group (SURRF)?

A

The stock price for Sun Art Retail Group (OTCPK: SURRF) is $0.39435 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:18:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sun Art Retail Group (SURRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sun Art Retail Group.

Q

When is Sun Art Retail Group (OTCPK:SURRF) reporting earnings?

A

Sun Art Retail Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sun Art Retail Group (SURRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sun Art Retail Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Sun Art Retail Group (SURRF) operate in?

A

Sun Art Retail Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.