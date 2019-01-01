QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.41 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
109.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.11
Shares
243.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sunshine Oilsands Ltd is a Canada-based company engaged in the exploration and development of oil properties for the production of bitumen in the Athabasca oil sands region in Alberta, Canada. Its projects include West Ells, Thickwood, Legend, Muskwa, Godin Clastics, and others. It operates in a single segment of mining, production, and sales of crude oil products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sunshine Oilsands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunshine Oilsands (SUNYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunshine Oilsands (OTCPK: SUNYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sunshine Oilsands's (SUNYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sunshine Oilsands.

Q

What is the target price for Sunshine Oilsands (SUNYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sunshine Oilsands

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunshine Oilsands (SUNYF)?

A

The stock price for Sunshine Oilsands (OTCPK: SUNYF) is $0.45 last updated Fri Aug 13 2021 15:11:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunshine Oilsands (SUNYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunshine Oilsands.

Q

When is Sunshine Oilsands (OTCPK:SUNYF) reporting earnings?

A

Sunshine Oilsands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sunshine Oilsands (SUNYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunshine Oilsands.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunshine Oilsands (SUNYF) operate in?

A

Sunshine Oilsands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.