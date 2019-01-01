QQQ
Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment. Its product portfolio consists of translucent envelopes, custom envelopes, stock envelopes, poly mailers, enviro-Logix flat mailers, board mailers, custom labels, affixing, repositionable notes and others. The majority of its revenue is derived from its business in Canada.

Supremex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Supremex (SUMXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Supremex (OTCPK: SUMXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Supremex's (SUMXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Supremex.

Q

What is the target price for Supremex (SUMXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Supremex

Q

Current Stock Price for Supremex (SUMXF)?

A

The stock price for Supremex (OTCPK: SUMXF) is $2.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:48:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Supremex (SUMXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Supremex.

Q

When is Supremex (OTCPK:SUMXF) reporting earnings?

A

Supremex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Supremex (SUMXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Supremex.

Q

What sector and industry does Supremex (SUMXF) operate in?

A

Supremex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.