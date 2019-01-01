Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment. Its product portfolio consists of translucent envelopes, custom envelopes, stock envelopes, poly mailers, enviro-Logix flat mailers, board mailers, custom labels, affixing, repositionable notes and others. The majority of its revenue is derived from its business in Canada.