Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1
Mkt Cap
6.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
31.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Summer Energy Holdings Inc operates as a retail electricity provider. It sells electricity and provides related billing, customer service, collections, and remittance services to residential and commercial customers. The company derives revenue from the sale of electricity to residential and small commercial customers.

Summer Energy Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summer Energy Holdings (SUME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summer Energy Holdings (OTCPK: SUME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Summer Energy Holdings's (SUME) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Summer Energy Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Summer Energy Holdings (SUME) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Summer Energy Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Summer Energy Holdings (SUME)?

A

The stock price for Summer Energy Holdings (OTCPK: SUME) is $0.21 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 17:41:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summer Energy Holdings (SUME) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Summer Energy Holdings.

Q

When is Summer Energy Holdings (OTCPK:SUME) reporting earnings?

A

Summer Energy Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Summer Energy Holdings (SUME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summer Energy Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Summer Energy Holdings (SUME) operate in?

A

Summer Energy Holdings is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.