SUMCO Corp is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes high-quality silicon wafers that cater to the semiconductor industry. The firm uses specialized processing techniques to produce annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The firm's wafers are made from high-purity monocrystalline silicon ingots, which are sliced to produce high-quality wafers. The firm's products are used in the manufacture of memory products and micro-processing units.