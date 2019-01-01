|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SUMCO (OTCPK: SUMCF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SUMCO.
There is no analysis for SUMCO
The stock price for SUMCO (OTCPK: SUMCF) is $17.76 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:10:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SUMCO.
SUMCO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SUMCO.
SUMCO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.