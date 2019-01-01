QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.36/2.04%
52 Wk
17.76 - 26
Mkt Cap
6.2B
Payout Ratio
23.4
Open
-
P/E
18.4
EPS
36.54
Shares
349.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SUMCO Corp is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes high-quality silicon wafers that cater to the semiconductor industry. The firm uses specialized processing techniques to produce annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The firm's wafers are made from high-purity monocrystalline silicon ingots, which are sliced to produce high-quality wafers. The firm's products are used in the manufacture of memory products and micro-processing units.

SUMCO Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SUMCO (SUMCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SUMCO (OTCPK: SUMCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SUMCO's (SUMCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SUMCO.

Q

What is the target price for SUMCO (SUMCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SUMCO

Q

Current Stock Price for SUMCO (SUMCF)?

A

The stock price for SUMCO (OTCPK: SUMCF) is $17.76 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:10:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SUMCO (SUMCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SUMCO.

Q

When is SUMCO (OTCPK:SUMCF) reporting earnings?

A

SUMCO does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SUMCO (SUMCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SUMCO.

Q

What sector and industry does SUMCO (SUMCF) operate in?

A

SUMCO is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.