Suedzucker AG has four major segments: Sugar, Special products, Crop energies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces Sugar, sugar specialty products, animal feed, and fertilizer. Special products produce frozen pizzas, baguettes, snacks, pasta, food ingredients, animal feed, starch, and pharmaceuticals. Crop energies produce bioethanol, protein-based food, and liquid carbon dioxide. The fruit segment makes juice concentrates, pure juice, wines, and beverage bases. Suedzucker sells its products to retailers and companies in the food, beverage, agriculture, paper, textile, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, animal feed, and petroleum industries. Germany is Suedzucker's biggest market, and the firm generates most of its revenue in European Union countries.