Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd is a producer of cement and cement-related products. The largest operating segment by revenue offers assorted cements, ready-mix concrete, cement-related solidification materials, supply of electrical power, and recycling of raw materials and fuel. Sumitomo Osaka Cement also supplies repairing and reinforcing products for concrete structures, mineral resources, optoelectronics, and advanced materials. Sumitomo's operation is focused on Japan, with nearly all its revenue generated in the Japan area.