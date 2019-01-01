QQQ
Southern Pacific Resources Corp is a Calgary-based, Canadian resource corporation engaged in the development and operation of heavy oil and bitumen producing properties, with a focus on thermal extraction of in-situ oil sands projects in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Southern Pacific has two principal assets: STP-McKay and STP-Senlac. The company also holds additional oil sands leases in the McMurray and Peace River sub-basins in northeastern Alberta. The McKay Block consists of crown oil sands leases that cover approximately 59 sections, or 37,760 net acres to the corporation and STP-Senlac thermal heavy oil asset that includes three sections of 100% owned lands and approximately two gross sections of other lands located to the west of Unity, Saskatchewan.

Southern Pacific Res Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern Pacific Res (STPJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern Pacific Res (OTCEM: STPJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Southern Pacific Res's (STPJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southern Pacific Res.

Q

What is the target price for Southern Pacific Res (STPJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southern Pacific Res

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern Pacific Res (STPJF)?

A

The stock price for Southern Pacific Res (OTCEM: STPJF) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 19:05:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern Pacific Res (STPJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southern Pacific Res.

Q

When is Southern Pacific Res (OTCEM:STPJF) reporting earnings?

A

Southern Pacific Res does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southern Pacific Res (STPJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern Pacific Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern Pacific Res (STPJF) operate in?

A

Southern Pacific Res is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.