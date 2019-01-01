Southern Pacific Resources Corp is a Calgary-based, Canadian resource corporation engaged in the development and operation of heavy oil and bitumen producing properties, with a focus on thermal extraction of in-situ oil sands projects in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. Southern Pacific has two principal assets: STP-McKay and STP-Senlac. The company also holds additional oil sands leases in the McMurray and Peace River sub-basins in northeastern Alberta. The McKay Block consists of crown oil sands leases that cover approximately 59 sections, or 37,760 net acres to the corporation and STP-Senlac thermal heavy oil asset that includes three sections of 100% owned lands and approximately two gross sections of other lands located to the west of Unity, Saskatchewan.