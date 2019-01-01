QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/94.8K
Div / Yield
0.8/2.58%
52 Wk
18.5 - 32
Mkt Cap
100.1B
Payout Ratio
55.49
Open
-
P/E
36.47
EPS
0.43
Shares
3.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Equinor is a Norway-based integrated oil and gas company. It has been publicly listed since 2001, but the government retains a 67% stake. Operating primarily on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, the firm produced 2.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 (54% oil) and ended the year with 5.3 billion barrels of proven reserves (51% oil). Operations also include offshore wind, solar, oil refineries and natural gas processing, marketing, and trading.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Equinor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Equinor (STOHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Equinor (OTCPK: STOHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Equinor's (STOHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Equinor.

Q

What is the target price for Equinor (STOHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Equinor

Q

Current Stock Price for Equinor (STOHF)?

A

The stock price for Equinor (OTCPK: STOHF) is $31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:19:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Equinor (STOHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Equinor.

Q

When is Equinor (OTCPK:STOHF) reporting earnings?

A

Equinor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Equinor (STOHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Equinor.

Q

What sector and industry does Equinor (STOHF) operate in?

A

Equinor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.