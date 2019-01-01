Equinor is a Norway-based integrated oil and gas company. It has been publicly listed since 2001, but the government retains a 67% stake. Operating primarily on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, the firm produced 2.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020 (54% oil) and ended the year with 5.3 billion barrels of proven reserves (51% oil). Operations also include offshore wind, solar, oil refineries and natural gas processing, marketing, and trading.