|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of HG Holdings (OTCQB: STLY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for HG Holdings.
The latest price target for HG Holdings (OTCQB: STLY) was reported by Raymond James on January 31, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting STLY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for HG Holdings (OTCQB: STLY) is $8.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:27:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 19, 2016 to stockholders of record on August 10, 2016.
HG Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for HG Holdings.
HG Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.