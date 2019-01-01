QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.56 - 11.99
Mkt Cap
25.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.6
EPS
1.16
Shares
2.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
HG Holdings Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HG Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HG Holdings (STLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HG Holdings (OTCQB: STLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HG Holdings's (STLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HG Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for HG Holdings (STLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for HG Holdings (OTCQB: STLY) was reported by Raymond James on January 31, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting STLY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HG Holdings (STLY)?

A

The stock price for HG Holdings (OTCQB: STLY) is $8.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:27:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HG Holdings (STLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 19, 2016 to stockholders of record on August 10, 2016.

Q

When is HG Holdings (OTCQB:STLY) reporting earnings?

A

HG Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HG Holdings (STLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HG Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does HG Holdings (STLY) operate in?

A

HG Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.