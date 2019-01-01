QQQ
Stellar AfricaGold Inc is a precious metal exploration company. Its principal exploration project is the gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, a grouping of seven permits covering an area of 82 km2. Stellar also holds the Namarana Gold Project in Mali and three permits pending in Cote d'Ivoire. The company maintains offices in Vancouver, BC and in Montreal, QC, and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.

Stellar AfricaGold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stellar AfricaGold (STLXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stellar AfricaGold (OTCQB: STLXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Stellar AfricaGold's (STLXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stellar AfricaGold.

Q

What is the target price for Stellar AfricaGold (STLXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stellar AfricaGold

Q

Current Stock Price for Stellar AfricaGold (STLXF)?

A

The stock price for Stellar AfricaGold (OTCQB: STLXF) is $0.035 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:12:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stellar AfricaGold (STLXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stellar AfricaGold.

Q

When is Stellar AfricaGold (OTCQB:STLXF) reporting earnings?

A

Stellar AfricaGold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stellar AfricaGold (STLXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stellar AfricaGold.

Q

What sector and industry does Stellar AfricaGold (STLXF) operate in?

A

Stellar AfricaGold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.