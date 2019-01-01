Stellar AfricaGold Inc is a precious metal exploration company. Its principal exploration project is the gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, a grouping of seven permits covering an area of 82 km2. Stellar also holds the Namarana Gold Project in Mali and three permits pending in Cote d'Ivoire. The company maintains offices in Vancouver, BC and in Montreal, QC, and has a representative office in Casablanca, Morocco.