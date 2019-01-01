QQQ
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 9:23AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Santaro Interactive Entertainment Co is a US-based company which primarily designs, develops and operates web-based Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPGs), mobile games, browser game platforms, as well as related products and services. The company has developed the 108 Warriors and a browser game platform i.e. www.1799.com. The browser games platform include several games Warlord Flame, Dragon Warrior 2, Kingory 2, Gong Cheng Lue Di, Wu Dou Qian Kun, and Fan RenXiu Zhen 2 and other. Its mobile games include Meng Jiang Lu, SOUL Game Engine, and others. All of the company's revenue is generated from China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Santaro Interactive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Santaro Interactive (STIE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Santaro Interactive (OTCEM: STIE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Santaro Interactive's (STIE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Santaro Interactive.

Q

What is the target price for Santaro Interactive (STIE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Santaro Interactive

Q

Current Stock Price for Santaro Interactive (STIE)?

A

The stock price for Santaro Interactive (OTCEM: STIE) is $0.0143 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 15:59:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Santaro Interactive (STIE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Santaro Interactive.

Q

When is Santaro Interactive (OTCEM:STIE) reporting earnings?

A

Santaro Interactive does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Santaro Interactive (STIE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Santaro Interactive.

Q

What sector and industry does Santaro Interactive (STIE) operate in?

A

Santaro Interactive is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.