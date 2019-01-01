Santaro Interactive Entertainment Co is a US-based company which primarily designs, develops and operates web-based Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPGs), mobile games, browser game platforms, as well as related products and services. The company has developed the 108 Warriors and a browser game platform i.e. www.1799.com. The browser games platform include several games Warlord Flame, Dragon Warrior 2, Kingory 2, Gong Cheng Lue Di, Wu Dou Qian Kun, and Fan RenXiu Zhen 2 and other. Its mobile games include Meng Jiang Lu, SOUL Game Engine, and others. All of the company's revenue is generated from China.