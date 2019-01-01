QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Sprout Tiny Homes Inc is in the business of designing, developing and manufacturing the highest quality affordable housing for individual purchase or tiny/eco home real estate developments. The company is also engaged in developing its own real estate development projects of sustainable living communities. It provides consulting and custom design services to customers that engage the company to build homes.

Sprout Tiny Homes Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sprout Tiny Homes (STHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sprout Tiny Homes (OTCQB: STHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sprout Tiny Homes's (STHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sprout Tiny Homes.

Q

What is the target price for Sprout Tiny Homes (STHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sprout Tiny Homes

Q

Current Stock Price for Sprout Tiny Homes (STHI)?

A

The stock price for Sprout Tiny Homes (OTCQB: STHI) is $0.0887 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:53:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sprout Tiny Homes (STHI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sprout Tiny Homes.

Q

When is Sprout Tiny Homes (OTCQB:STHI) reporting earnings?

A

Sprout Tiny Homes does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sprout Tiny Homes (STHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sprout Tiny Homes.

Q

What sector and industry does Sprout Tiny Homes (STHI) operate in?

A

Sprout Tiny Homes is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.