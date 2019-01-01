QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.28
Mkt Cap
47.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
220.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Afentra PLC is an upstream oil and gas company operating in the United Kingdom. Its principal activity is the exploration for and production of oil and gas with a primary focus on emerging markets including, Africa and the Middle East. It has a high potential exploration asset the Odewayne Block covers a very large area onshore southwestern Somaliland, located adjacent to the border with Ethiopia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Afentra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Afentra (STGAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Afentra (OTCPK: STGAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Afentra's (STGAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Afentra.

Q

What is the target price for Afentra (STGAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Afentra

Q

Current Stock Price for Afentra (STGAF)?

A

The stock price for Afentra (OTCPK: STGAF) is $0.215 last updated Mon Oct 04 2021 19:42:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Afentra (STGAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Afentra.

Q

When is Afentra (OTCPK:STGAF) reporting earnings?

A

Afentra does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Afentra (STGAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Afentra.

Q

What sector and industry does Afentra (STGAF) operate in?

A

Afentra is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.