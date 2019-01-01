QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 18.04
Mkt Cap
131.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
152.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Star Alliance International Corp is a United States-based holding company that invests in the mining business. Through its subsidiary, it is engaged in the acquisition and development of gold mining and other mineral mining properties. Its project includes the Historic Gold Mine, which is located within the central part of the State of California.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Star Alliance Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Star Alliance Intl (STAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Star Alliance Intl (OTCPK: STAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Star Alliance Intl's (STAL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Star Alliance Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Star Alliance Intl (STAL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Star Alliance Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Star Alliance Intl (STAL)?

A

The stock price for Star Alliance Intl (OTCPK: STAL) is $0.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:17:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Star Alliance Intl (STAL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Star Alliance Intl.

Q

When is Star Alliance Intl (OTCPK:STAL) reporting earnings?

A

Star Alliance Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Star Alliance Intl (STAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Star Alliance Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Star Alliance Intl (STAL) operate in?

A

Star Alliance Intl is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.