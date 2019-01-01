QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
SStartrade Tech Inc is a United States-based holding company. It operates gold mining and steelmaking business in Russia. The principal activity of the group is to organize finance and implement an investment project in the field of gold mining at the Kadara gold deposit in the Trans-Baikal Territory, Russia. The project activities cover investment attraction to establish a gold mining company.

SStartrade Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SStartrade Tech (SSTT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SStartrade Tech (OTCPK: SSTT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SStartrade Tech's (SSTT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SStartrade Tech.

Q

What is the target price for SStartrade Tech (SSTT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SStartrade Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for SStartrade Tech (SSTT)?

A

The stock price for SStartrade Tech (OTCPK: SSTT) is $0.25075 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:52:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SStartrade Tech (SSTT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SStartrade Tech.

Q

When is SStartrade Tech (OTCPK:SSTT) reporting earnings?

A

SStartrade Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SStartrade Tech (SSTT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SStartrade Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does SStartrade Tech (SSTT) operate in?

A

SStartrade Tech is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.