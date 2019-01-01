QQQ
SFC Energy AG is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of power generation systems and their components for off-grid and on on-grid applications based on fuel cell and other technologies, as well as investment in the equipment and facilities required for these activities and transaction of all other related business. The company's product portfolio comprises of accessories and spare parts, fuel cartridges, combining fuel cell products with other power sources, power storage units, and electrical devices. The group serves the core segments namely Clean Energy and Mobility, Oil and Gas, Defense and Security and Industry. North American market constitutes the majority of the total income followed by Europe excluding Germany.

SFC Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SFC Energy (SSMFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SFC Energy (OTCPK: SSMFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SFC Energy's (SSMFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SFC Energy.

Q

What is the target price for SFC Energy (SSMFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SFC Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for SFC Energy (SSMFF)?

A

The stock price for SFC Energy (OTCPK: SSMFF) is $39.1 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 18:59:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SFC Energy (SSMFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SFC Energy.

Q

When is SFC Energy (OTCPK:SSMFF) reporting earnings?

A

SFC Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SFC Energy (SSMFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SFC Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does SFC Energy (SSMFF) operate in?

A

SFC Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.