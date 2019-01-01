Sa SA International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is principally engaged in the retailing and wholesaling of cosmetic products. The group offers Skincare, Fragrance, Make-up, Haircare, Body care products, and health and beauty supplements. The company's segments include Hong Kong and Macau SARs; Mainland China; E-commerce and Malaysia. It generates maximum revenue from the Hong Kong and Macau SARs segment. Some of the brands include banila co., BEYOND, BRTC, Chosungah 22, COLLISTAR, Color Combos, CREMORLAB, CYBER COLORS, DoMeCare, Elizabeth Arden, Hadatuko, Haruhada, Neogence, Sasatinnie, and others.