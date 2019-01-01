QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Starstream Entertainment Inc is a service provider in the on-demand event staffing industry. The company's business strategy is to focus on event staffing and brand building for high profile clients. It provides temporary staff solutions to the consumer goods industry.

Starstream Entertainment Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Starstream Entertainment (SSET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Starstream Entertainment (OTCPK: SSET) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Starstream Entertainment's (SSET) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Starstream Entertainment.

Q

What is the target price for Starstream Entertainment (SSET) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Starstream Entertainment

Q

Current Stock Price for Starstream Entertainment (SSET)?

A

The stock price for Starstream Entertainment (OTCPK: SSET) is $0.0117 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Starstream Entertainment (SSET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Starstream Entertainment.

Q

When is Starstream Entertainment (OTCPK:SSET) reporting earnings?

A

Starstream Entertainment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Starstream Entertainment (SSET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Starstream Entertainment.

Q

What sector and industry does Starstream Entertainment (SSET) operate in?

A

Starstream Entertainment is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.