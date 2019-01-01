Shiseido is a leading Japanese cosmetics manufacturer. Founded in 1872, the first Western-style pharmacy in Ginza, Tokyo, it is one of the oldest cosmetics companies globally. Shiseido's suite of 28 brands, including its namesake brand and luxury Clé de Peau Beauté, has an 11.3% share of Japan's beauty and personal care market and 20.4% share of Japan's premium segment according to Euromonitor. It is also ranked No. 3 after Estée Lauder and L'Oréal, with 7.6% market share in the global premium skincare space, thanks to a strong presence in China. Japan accounted for 33% of sales, followed by 25% of China and roughly 10% each across Europe, the Americas, and travel retail. Its distribution channels include department stores, drugstores, specialty retailers, and e-commerce websites.