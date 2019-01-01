Samsung SDI is one of the top suppliers of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries, providing cylindrical batteries for consumer electronics products such as laptops, polymer rechargeable batteries for smartphones and tablets, and recently focusing its resources to establish its footprint on automotive rechargeable batteries. The company is the second-largest supplier of batteries for consumer electronics products, and the fourth player on automotive batteries. The company also offers electronic materials for semiconductors and flat-panel displays, making it an important internal supplier for Samsung Electronics.