|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (ARCA: SRVR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF.
There is no analysis for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF
The stock price for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (ARCA: SRVR) is $36.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2018.
Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF.
Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.