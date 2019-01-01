QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Southern Banc Co Inc provides personal and business banking solutions. It offers banking solutions for every personal banking need including Personal Checking, Mortgage Loans, Consumer Loans, and Home Equity Lines of Credit. The company serves small and medium-sized business customers United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Southern Banc Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern Banc (SRNN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern Banc (OTCPK: SRNN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southern Banc's (SRNN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southern Banc.

Q

What is the target price for Southern Banc (SRNN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southern Banc

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern Banc (SRNN)?

A

The stock price for Southern Banc (OTCPK: SRNN) is $10.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:42:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern Banc (SRNN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 23, 2009 to stockholders of record on February 25, 2009.

Q

When is Southern Banc (OTCPK:SRNN) reporting earnings?

A

Southern Banc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southern Banc (SRNN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern Banc.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern Banc (SRNN) operate in?

A

Southern Banc is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.