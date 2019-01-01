QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/26.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
4.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
76.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sky Gold Corp is an exploration stage company operating in Canada. It is engaged in the process of exploring and developing its resource properties. The company's project includes Mustang Property; Virginia Property and Clone Gold Property and Evening Star. Geographically, it operates in Canada and the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sky Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sky Gold (SRKZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sky Gold (OTCPK: SRKZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sky Gold's (SRKZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sky Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Sky Gold (SRKZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sky Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Sky Gold (SRKZF)?

A

The stock price for Sky Gold (OTCPK: SRKZF) is $0.0546 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:48:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sky Gold (SRKZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sky Gold.

Q

When is Sky Gold (OTCPK:SRKZF) reporting earnings?

A

Sky Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sky Gold (SRKZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sky Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Sky Gold (SRKZF) operate in?

A

Sky Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.