Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/48.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.21 - 0.46
Mkt Cap
35.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
166.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Surge Copper Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties hosting copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum prospects. The firm owns Ootsa Property, located in central British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Surge Copper Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Surge Copper (SRGXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Surge Copper (OTCQX: SRGXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Surge Copper's (SRGXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Surge Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Surge Copper (SRGXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Surge Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Surge Copper (SRGXF)?

A

The stock price for Surge Copper (OTCQX: SRGXF) is $0.2156 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:52:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Surge Copper (SRGXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Surge Copper.

Q

When is Surge Copper (OTCQX:SRGXF) reporting earnings?

A

Surge Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Surge Copper (SRGXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Surge Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Surge Copper (SRGXF) operate in?

A

Surge Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.