|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ: SRET) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF.
There is no analysis for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
The stock price for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ: SRET) is $8.71 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.