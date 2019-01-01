QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/40.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
174M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sandfire Resources America Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and mining of its 100% owned flagship property, the Black Butte Copper Project in central Montana, USA. The property contains sediment-hosted zones of massive sulfide mineralization. The drilling encountered significant zones of strata-bound copper sulfide with cobalt in multiple bedded pyrite zones in the lower part of the Precambrian Belt Super group.

Sandfire Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sandfire Resources (SRAFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sandfire Resources (OTCQB: SRAFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sandfire Resources's (SRAFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sandfire Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Sandfire Resources (SRAFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sandfire Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Sandfire Resources (SRAFF)?

A

The stock price for Sandfire Resources (OTCQB: SRAFF) is $0.17 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:16:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sandfire Resources (SRAFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sandfire Resources.

Q

When is Sandfire Resources (OTCQB:SRAFF) reporting earnings?

A

Sandfire Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sandfire Resources (SRAFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sandfire Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Sandfire Resources (SRAFF) operate in?

A

Sandfire Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.